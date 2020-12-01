Bollywood News

Sidharth Shukla is confused about the year

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Actor and former Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla is confused about how and where the year went, going by his new social media post.

Sidharth has shared a couple of close-up shots on Instagram, wearing a white T-shirt and a black watch. The actor plays with his hair in the image.

“Hello December ! But wait… where did the year go,” Sidharth captioned the image.

Sidharth recently featured in a music video alongside his former Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The song is by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar titled “Shona Shona”.

Sidharth was also recently seen as a Toofani Senior on season 14 of “Bigg Boss”. He was seen insiade the house alongside Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

–IANS

dc/vnc

