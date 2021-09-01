Sidhika Sharma’s 5 bold picks for her closet

- Advertisement -

Bollywood’s actress Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting career. Her cute looks, casual yet stylish outfits, unmissable screen presence and magnetic personality is what makes her one of a kind.

Hailing from Punjab, Sidhika Sharma has grabbed some amazing music videos and also worked with many. The actress also shares a commendable zeal for fitness and wellness and updates her many fans about the same through her social media handles.

Sidhika Sharma’s fashion sense is quite breathtaking and here is proof of that, we will take you through the actress’s top 5 courageous ensembles.

Sidhika Sharma’s denim one-piece dress is surely something that is making the actress stand out from the crowd. Sidhika Sharma’s look at the camera is making us fall in love with the actress and her stunning outfit made her fans drool over her.

Sidhika Sharma is surely the one to watch and the actress made heads turn as she carried her snake print dress and ginger platform heels in sheer style and sophistication. The actress captioned the picture as, “Watchin you watch me”. Fans showered their love and praise for their favourite actress.

Sidhika Sharma’s next bold picture makes us fall head over heels for the actress. The actress is seen wearing skin gumboots and an olive green blazer with a choker. The actress surely grabbed the attention of her audience with her caption, “Oh hey !❤️”.

The actress sets the internet ablaze as she captions the post, “some are lost in the fire, and some are built from it” in her black bikini and a fancy black long sleeve bodysuit. Fans poured their love for their adorable actress in the comments section.

Sidhika Sharma looks like a boss lady in this black outfit. The actress is wearing classic black lingerie, high silver stilettos and her messy hair blends perfectly with her entire appearance. The actress has captioned the picture, “She hits like ECSTASY” as she looks like a hot mess in the picture.

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma’s latest music video ‘Meri Mohabbat’ is by Zee Music and the actress was also seen in ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’ alongside Omkar Kapoor and her previous singles have been outstanding too like ‘Na Ji Na’ alongside Hardy Sandhu, ‘Phulkari’, ‘Love Conquers’, and ‘Tauba Tauba’. Sidhika Sharma will be soon seen on screen in Bollywood which she will disclose soon. There are many more projects under the pipeline for this actress which will be announced soon.