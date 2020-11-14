Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Sigourney Weaver says she and the team of the 1979 cult hit Alien are happy that the film still has an impact on audiences.

The 71-year-old actress had played the central role of Ellen Ripley in the iconic sci-fi series and is glad that director Ridley Scott’s original 1979 sci-fi horror is still popular, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I think all of us on ‘Alien’ are very pleased the film still resonates with people,” Weaver said.

Advtg.

The Oscar-winning star revealed how she and the director wanted Ripley to be more than a damsel in distress.

She explained: “Ripley was written as a kind of everyperson, and it was unusual, then especially, not to have a woman go, ‘Oh my goodness’ (and be in distress). Ridley Scott did not want that, neither did I, and I think now we’re so far from that in terms of women’s strength and situation. We have a long way to go, but it’s changing rapidly.”

She also shared that she has little experience of working with CGI despite being popular in the sci-fi genre, thanks to her work in the Alien series and Avatar, as well as the supernatural comedy Ghostbusters.

Advtg.

“Actually, I’ve never worked in front of a green screen. I think I did one shot for ‘Ghostbusters’ a long time ago,” she said.

“On ‘Avatar’, although we’re clothed in costumes with little (motion-capture) buttons, the acting experience is very much the same. I think that’s part of the actor’s job when approaching these big projects that are all CGI – to be grounded and work very directly with your fellow actors as if it were a rehearsal for a play. So I feel like acting in these films has intensified my theatre roots in a way,” she added.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleHow Scarlett Johansson became an instant parent
Next articleChildren's Day: Back to school with TV stars

Related Articles

News

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Wobbles between satire and slapstick (IANS Review; Rating: * * and 1/2 )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari; Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa; Direction: Abhishek...
Read more
IPL

Warner and Burns to open in Tests vs India: Langer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Australia coach Justin Langer on Friday said that he would continue opening the batting with David Warner and Joe...
Read more
IPL

Speedster Boult may miss NZ's first T20 vs Windies

IANS - 0
Christchurch, Nov 13 (IANS) Trent Boult, the Man of the Match award winner in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final that Mumbai Indians won...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people 1

Children's Day: Back to school with TV stars

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Telly actors walked down memory lane and recalled their fond memories from school on the occasion of Children's Day on...
Sigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people 2

Sigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people

Sigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people 2

How Scarlett Johansson became an instant parent

Sigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people 2

Jameela Jamil used to be a misogynist

Sigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people 2

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Wobbles between satire and slapstick (IANS Review;...

Sigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people 6

Warner and Burns to open in Tests vs India: Langer

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks