Sigourney Weaver feels proud that 'Alien' still resonates with people

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Sigourney Weaver says she and the team of the 1979 cult hit Alien are happy that the film still has an impact on audiences.

The 71-year-old actress had played the central role of Ellen Ripley in the iconic sci-fi series and is glad that director Ridley Scott’s original 1979 sci-fi horror is still popular, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I think all of us on ‘Alien’ are very pleased the film still resonates with people,” Weaver said.

The Oscar-winning star revealed how she and the director wanted Ripley to be more than a damsel in distress.

She explained: “Ripley was written as a kind of everyperson, and it was unusual, then especially, not to have a woman go, ‘Oh my goodness’ (and be in distress). Ridley Scott did not want that, neither did I, and I think now we’re so far from that in terms of women’s strength and situation. We have a long way to go, but it’s changing rapidly.”

She also shared that she has little experience of working with CGI despite being popular in the sci-fi genre, thanks to her work in the Alien series and Avatar, as well as the supernatural comedy Ghostbusters.

“Actually, I’ve never worked in front of a green screen. I think I did one shot for ‘Ghostbusters’ a long time ago,” she said.

“On ‘Avatar’, although we’re clothed in costumes with little (motion-capture) buttons, the acting experience is very much the same. I think that’s part of the actor’s job when approaching these big projects that are all CGI – to be grounded and work very directly with your fellow actors as if it were a rehearsal for a play. So I feel like acting in these films has intensified my theatre roots in a way,” she added.

–IANS

nn/vnc