29.4 C
Mumbai
Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeBollywoodNews

Sikandar Kher: OTT has definitely led to democratisation of our film industry

Actor Sikandar Kher, who was last seen in the web series 'Aarya', has hailed the digital platform.

By Glamsham Bureau
Sikandar Kher: OTT has definitely led to democratisation of our film industry
Sikandar Kher
- Advertisement -

Actor Sikandar Kher, who was last seen in the web series ‘Aarya’, has hailed the digital platform. He says OTT has led to the democratisation of the film industry and has helped in bringing out brilliant content and actors coming to the limelight.

Sikandar said: “OTT has definitely led to the democratisation of our film industry and we have seen some brilliant content and actors coming to the limelight. I have spent almost a decade in the industry and have seen all the highs and lows that people go through.”

- Advertisement -

He added: “But it took a pandemic and rise of the OTT platforms for filmmakers to realise the kind of talents India can produce. Well, I am glad this happened, and I am sure that the scope of telling stories and performing them will only increase from here on.”

He is currently gearing up for his other projects in the pipeline such as Vasan Bala’s ‘Monica O My Darling.’

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Antha Ishtam’ promo gives a glimpse of love story of ‘Bheemla Nayak’
Next articleDaggubatis all set to get on the floors for Telugu web series ‘Rana Naidu’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,268FansLike
44,671FollowersFollow
6,307FollowersFollow
57,581FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US