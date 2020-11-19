Advtg.
Sikandar Kher says he needs work

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher was recently seen in three web series, but says he needs work.

The year 2020 was quite a busy one for Sikandar as he featured in web series “MumBhai”, “Aarya” and “The Chargesheet: Innocent Or Guilty”. But his latest Instagram post suggests that he has no work right now.

Posting a photo of himself giving an intense look, he wrote: “PS: Need work, can smile also.”

Netizens praised his performances in various projects.

One wrote: “Your work in Aarya was damn good sir.”

Another wished him luck.

Actor Angad Bedi found the post funny and left many laughing and clapping emojis in the comments section.

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia commented: “Sir you are the busiest actor I know after the great Amitabh Bachchan.”

Sikandar, known for a good sense of humour, replied saying: “Sir you want me to doobo in chullu bhar paani is it?”

The actor will soon be seen in the cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar.

–IANS

nn/vnc

