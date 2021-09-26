Sikandar Kher wants to work with Vasal Bala again

- Advertisement -

Actor Sikandar Kher who is playing a pivotal part in the upcoming Vasan Bala directorial ‘Monica, O My Darling’, says the eye for detailing Vasan has is very interesting and he wishes to work with the filmmaker more often.

The actor believes that Vasan Bala is not just a director but a maker of films with his unique sense of cinema and classic usage of pop culture.

Sikandar said, “Vasan sir’s writing and direction is a masterpiece. The kind of unique cinema he brings to the table is refreshing. He is so hands-on during the entire process. He is intricately involved in every aspect of the work – cinematography, props, costumes, music, everything. It is a privilege and an absolute honour to collaborate with him and I hope our paths cross again soon.”

The film ‘Monica O, My Darling’ also features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi among others.

Sikandar was last seen in ‘Aarya’ and now will be seen in a lead role in ‘Monica, O My Darling’ which will be soon released on Netflix. It revolves around a man who tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a diabolical plan.