Simu Liu left 'devastated' after not being cast in 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Hollywood star Simu Liu has revealed how he felt devastated after he was not cast in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’.

In a new interview, the ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ actor said that he was crushed about not getting a part in the 2018 film, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 33-year-old Chinese actor auditioned four times for Jon M. Chu’s rom-com, which starred the likes of Constance Wu and Henry Golding, and said he was told he didn’t have the ‘It factor’, which knocked his confidence. Speaking on the ‘How To Fail With Elizabeth Day’ podcast, he said: “I just remember being devastated at the time.”

“It was at a time that was very difficult for me,” Simu recalled.

He further shared, “I was trying to figure out whether I could be the lead character or whether I could only be a supporting character for my entire career.”

Simu added: “We got, ‘Well Simu doesn’t have the X factor’ or the ‘It factor’. And that was just such a crushing blow for me because I, again, I felt like I already worked so hard.”

He continued: “And I came so far and I trained as an actor and taken countless hours of class was like, ‘What is the ‘It factor’?’ like it just felt like someone was telling me that I just wasn’t good enough.”

Simu is set to play a version of Ken in the upcoming live-action ‘Barbie’ movie alongside the likes of Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken), and the cast have had so much filming the flick that they can’t believe they are getting paid to do it.A

Simu spilled: “It’s very pink. There’s a lot of pink, which is honestly just kind of a lot of fun to come to work every day, right?”

Simu also said that “there’s been multiple times on this production that we’ve kind of looked at each other, whether it’s like cast or crew or even Greta (Gerwig, director) and been like, ‘How are we getting paid to do this? This is insane’ which I think is always a good sign every day feels like we’re just going to play.”

He continued raving, “And I can’t wait for people to see it.”