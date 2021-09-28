HomeBollywoodNews

Singer Akasa Singh to enter 'Bigg Boss 15'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Akasa Singh, who is known for numbers such as ‘Naagin’ and ‘Kheech Meri Photo’, is all set to enter ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as a contestant.

A source from Akasa’s team confirmed the news to IANS and added that they are looking forward to seeing her real self in the show.

The 15th season of the controversial reality show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

‘Bigg Boss’ for the first time in 15 years went digital with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. It was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Contestant Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

–IANS

