Singer Camilla Kerslake, rugby star Chris Robshaw expecting first child

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Singer Camilla Kerslake and her husband, former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, have announced they are expecting their first child in May end.

“Lockdown is why we decided to get pregnant. It seemed like a productive use of my time. I don’t have to take a career break because it’s not like I’m turning down any work,” Camilla told Hello magazine.

Chris added: ‘We’re really excited for this next chapter. There’s a lot of excitement coming our way. Camilla will be a fantastic mum. She’s really good with kids.”

The couple got married in 2018.

