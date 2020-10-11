Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Singer Palak Muchhal shot a music video at home amid pandemic

By Glamsham Editorial
Singer Palak Muchhal creates space for personal growth amid pandemic
Palak Muchhal in an instagram post
Advtg.

Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She also got time to spend with her family.

“I have been recording a lot of songs during lockdown. Having a studio at home is a blessing in disguise and it’s the best thing that has happened to us. I have actually recorded more songs than often during lockdown,” the “Kaun Tujhe” fame singer told IANS.

“Live concerts weren’t happening but we did some good virtual live concerts. That was a different experience. My recordings have been happening from my studio. I am also judging a virtual reality show and I shot a music video at home,” she added.

Advtg.

Apart from working, Palak Muchhal also created space for personal growth during this phase.

“I was determined to use this time for personal growth, doing things I wouldn’t otherwise get a chance to do. Because I keep travelling, shooting and recording, I don’t get time to pursue other activities. So, I used this time in learning new things. Being with family was the best thing that happened. Being at home and introspecting kept me busy, and my work wasn’t hampered,” she added.

Palak recently launched a new track, “Saiyaan”.

Advtg.

“‘Saiyaan’ is a very very special song because primarily it has been composed by my brother Palash. I’ve seen him grow in front of me. So, to be in the same studio with him, and to receive direction from him as a composer was a very emotional process for me. ‘Saiyaan’ is an inter-genre song. It is a classical rock number, and to compose a song in this genre requires a deep understanding of music and sensibility,” she shared.  –ians/sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleMaxwell 'shattered' after narrow loss to KKR
Next articleDhvani Bhanushali’s pop single ‘Vaaste’ crosses 1-Billion mark

Related Articles

News

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal’s music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song conceptualized by composer...
Read more
Latest News

Papon: Nature comes first to me

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Papon says nature comes first to him, adding that it has a huge influence on his music.
Read more
News

Confirmed! Subhash Ghai teams up with Jackie Shroff & Anil Kapoor for his directorial next

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has confirmed that Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor will be a part of his next directorial venture. He says he is currently working on scripting the film.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Rohit becomes second player to reach 150 IPL caps for MI

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (IANS) Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the second player to have played 150 matches in the IPL for Mumbai Indians...
Singer Palak Muchhal shot a music video at home amid pandemic 1

MI restrict DC to 162/4 despite Dhawan's unbeaten 69

Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

K-pop stars BTS make global fans go wild

K-pop stars BTS make fans go wild with virtual gig

Singer Palak Muchhal shot a music video at home amid pandemic 2

Priyanka Choudhary: My dream is coming true.

Singer Palak Muchhal shot a music video at home amid pandemic 3

Pakistan announces revised itinerary for home series vs Zimbabwe

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks