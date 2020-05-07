Advertisement
Singer Raghav’s latest single ‘Sufi’ an ode to unconditional love

By Glamsham Editorial
Indo-Canadian singer Raghav, popular for songs such as “Angel eyes” and “Can’t get enough”, is back with a new track titled “Sufi”.

Raghav’s latest single “Sufi” is an ode to unconditional love. It intends to urge everyone to search for a love that transcends worldly existence.

“‘Sufi’ marks an important moment in my trajectory as a singer and artiste.”

“While listening to the composition by my co-writer Akshaye Shinde, I instantly felt a sense of emotional connection to the beautiful song.”

“The song ‘Sufi’ is about that emotion, that feeling, which is beyond all materialistic possession that we crave for in our lives,” Raghav said.

This new song by is supported by Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn’s label for global South Asian artists.

“I am grateful to the team at Artist Originals for supporting me in this endeavour and allowing me to push limits in expressing myself and pouring all I have into the creative process for this song.”

“I am quite excited about what we’ve created and hope that my performance does justice to it,” Raghav said.

