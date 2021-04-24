Singer Romaana never thought his name would trend

Adv.

Singer Romaana still can’t believe his song “Goriyaan goriyaan” has crossed seven million views on YouTube, and entered its top 10 charts. He says having popular singer B Praak as the composer and Jaani as lyricist, along with hit video maker Arvindr Khaira as director, was definitely an advantage.

“The moment I realised the video has touched seven million views and entered the top 10 charts on YouTube, I couldn’t believe it! It was such an emotional moment for me because I used to just dream of making a music video for my songs, let alone seeing my name trend! I feel so lucky to work with legends like Jaani, B-Praak, Arvindr Khaira, and the whole Desi Melodies (label founded by Jaani and Khaira) team,” says Romaana, who has been associated with Praak, Jaani and Khaira since 2017.

Earlier, Romaana has worked on Arijit Singh’s hit song “Pachtaoge” and Praak’s “Filhall”. He has also composed the first phrase of B-Praak’s “Baarish ki jaaye” that features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma and is credited as lyricist of Jassie Gill’s super hit song “Ehna chauni aa”.