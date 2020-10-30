Advtg.
Bollywood News

Singer-songwriter Danish Sabri: Critics motivate you to do your best work (Lead)

By Glamsham Editorial
Singer-songwriter Danish Sabri: Critics motivate you to do your best work (Lead) 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer-lyricist Danish Sabri feels critics play an important part in the career of an artiste because they motivate them to do their best work.

Danish has written and sung the dance number “Basanti” in the upcoming film “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”. The song has garnered over 2.5 million views on YouTube since release. In the past, he has written lyrics for films such as “Jai Ho”, “Tevar”, “Munna Michael”, “Drive”, “Pagalpanti” and “Dabangg 3”.

Talking about positive response to “Basanti”, Danish said: “It makes you feel good when your work is being appreciated by the audience. I think making the song a hit or a flop is completely up to the audience. I feel your fans will always like your work, and then there are critics who always find some loopholes in your work. I love my fans because they support me but I feel critics are more important because they motivate me to do my best work on every single occasion.”

Advtg.

Talking about how he came on board to write and sing “Basanti”, he said: “I have frequently collaborated with Javed-Mohsin who have composed this song. They approached me to write lyrics for the song. After writing the song, they just told to me to sing it as a demo, and then they tried various other singers for the song. But (composers) Javed-Mohsin, the film’s director Abhishek Sharma, actors Manoj (Bajpayee) bhai and Diljit (Dosanjh) bhai really liked my voice. They wanted me to record the song and that’s how I ended up singing the song.”

“Basanti” is picturised on Manoj Bajpayee, Karishma Tanna and Abhishek Banerjee. Composed by Javed-Mohsin, the song is sung by Payal Dev among with Danish Sabri.

“Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” is a satirical comedy drama directed by Abhishek Sharma, and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on November 13, coinciding with Diwali.

Advtg.

–IANS

iv/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu apologies on behalf of son Jaan
Next articleLegends XI, Champions XI win in Andhra T20 cricket

Related Articles

IPL

Stokes a valuable player, one of the best in the world: Smith

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith has said that all-rounder Ben Stokes is a valuable player after the latter...
Read more
IPL

The dew has been unpredictable, says Rahul

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 30 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul said on Friday that the onset of dew during the second innings...
Read more
IPL

Ritu Phogat wins third straight MMA bout

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Ritu Phogat on Friday registered her third consecutive win of her Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) career with a technical...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Singer-songwriter Danish Sabri: Critics motivate you to do your best work (Lead) 2

Bigg Boss 14: Housemates play Game of Image

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has had a successful run in the small screen since 2006 and the...
Singer-songwriter Danish Sabri: Critics motivate you to do your best work (Lead) 3

Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father

Singer-songwriter Danish Sabri: Critics motivate you to do your best work (Lead) 4

Anya Taylor-Joy: Learning to be a fighter was fascinating

Singer-songwriter Danish Sabri: Critics motivate you to do your best work (Lead) 5

Stokes a valuable player, one of the best in the world:...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

The dew has been unpredictable, says Rahul

Singer-songwriter Danish Sabri: Critics motivate you to do your best work (Lead) 6

Ritu Phogat wins third straight MMA bout

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks