Singer Tusli Kumar happy with feedback her new track 'Tanhaai' received

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Playback singer Tusli Kumar, who is that sister of film and music producer Bhushan Kumar, is happy with the feedback she has received for her latest music video titled Tanhaai. The song is composed by Sachet-Parampara.

“The feedback and love ‘Tanhaai’ has received is truly overwhelming. This song was a new experience for me, not only because it attempts a new genre of music but also because I was so heavily invested in the song from start till finish. I’m so glad and happy that my fans and artistes I respect and admire in the music industry have loved the song,” she declared.

The video released on YouTube and has crossed over 60 million views.

–IANS

aru/vnc

