Shweta Singh Kirti on 8 months of Sushant’s death: Please come back

The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund set up in UC Berkeley for anyone interested in pursuing Astrophysics

By Glamsham Editorial
Sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heartbreaking post remembering late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput eight months after his death on Monday.

Shweta shared a photo of Sushant on Instagram and wrote: “Kahan chala gaya baby?? Just come back… it has been 8 months…haven’t seen you or heard from you…. Please, come back!!”

On Sushant’s birth anniversary on January 21, the actor’s California-based sister had announced a fund named after him.

“I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You. #SushantDay,” Shweta had posted on Instagram.

Bollywood actor Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year. The case is still under investigation.  –ians/abh/vnc

