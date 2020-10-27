Advtg.
Sisters Kareena, Karisma shoot together for a project

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The Kapoor sisters — Karsima and Kareena on Tuesday shot together for a project.

Karisma took to Instagram to share a boomerang video in which we see Kareena sitting on a chair while getting her makeup done and flaunting her baby bump.

“Working with the sis always the best

#sistersquad #behindthescenes,” Karisma captioned the post.

Several other pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the social media. The sisters, however, did not give details on what they shot for.

In the posts, Karisma and Kareena are seen twinning in grey sweatshirt.

Kareena, who is currently six month pregnant, recently came back to Mumbai after spending time with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur at Saif’s ancestral property in Haryana. She was in New Delhi to complete shooting for her upcoming film, “Laal Singh Chaddha” with?Aamir Khan, in Delhi.

–IANS

sim/vnc

