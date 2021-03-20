Smaran Sahu on playing cop: Felt the uniform's power

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) “Masaba Masaba” actor Smaran Sahu, who plays a police officer in the new psycho-thriller “Bekaaboo 2”, says he felt empowered as soon as he wore the uniform. The actor says he infused this energy to his performance.

“To dive into his shoes, I had to approach it with utmost ruthless honesty. Often onset, the persona of Aakash (his character)had a natural imprint on my own, so much so that the order and prestige that a cop demands was automatically transferred to me as an actor. I felt the uniform’s power, and all I did was add that energy into my performance,” he says.

In fact, he adds that he started preparing for the character right after he read the script.

“My director, Aarambhh Singh and I constantly dwelled into figuring out all the subtle nuances that the character should exhibit. Right from the first table read of the script, We both figured a process to be on the same page,” he says.

The series also stars Subha Rajput, Taher Shabbir, Priya Banerjee, Taha Shah Badussha, Poulomi Das, Tusharr Khanna and streams on ALTBalaji.

–IANS

