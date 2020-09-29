Home Bollywood News

Sneha Ullal: Intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Actress Sneha Ullal, who is best known for starring opposite Salman Khan in the 2005 release, “Lucky: No Time For Love”, opened up about how she deals with intimate scenes.

“There are difficult scenes that I’m sure every actor goes through. For me, if intimate scenes are not organized correctly, or not choreographed correctly, they don’t keep the ambience comfortable then that affects me and my performance. I am the same in my personal life as well, I always need everything organized. Most of the times a lot of people get uncomfortable choreographing such scenes and the discomfort rubs onto me. So, intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes,” Sneha Ullal shared.

Sneha Ullal will be seen in the upcoming thriller show, “Expiry Date”, which revolves around two couples and extra-marital affairs that they are involved in.

Advtg.

The show also features Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza. It will premiere on Zee5 on October 2. –ians/sim/vnc/ksk/

Advtg.
Previous articleRadhika Madan: SRK, Vidya Balan and Sushant Singh Rajput inspire me
Next articleVarun Sharma: It makes me happy when people refer to me as 'Choocha' or 'Sexa'

Related Articles

News

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club rope in the ravishing Amika Shail for Gandii Baat Season 5

Pooja Tiwari - 0
ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club releasing the fifth season of Gandii Baat has spread like wildfire amongst their die-hard fans.
Read more
News

Shabana Azmi: Humane quality of ‘Mee Raqsam’ resonates with global viewers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mee Raqsam has been selected for the opening night of the Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals (CoSAFF), and veteran actress Shabana...
Read more
News

Aahana Kumra: During lockdown, couples got pregnant or divorced

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Aahana Kumra, who plays the female protagonist in the upcoming digital film, Rules Of The Game, says her character in the...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sneha Ullal: Intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes 1

Varun Sharma: It makes me happy when people refer to me...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor-comedian Varun Sharma says when fans call him by the names of his popular on-screen characters, it is the biggest...
Sneha Ullal: Intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes 2

Sneha Ullal: Intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes

Sneha Ullal: Intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes 2

Radhika Madan: SRK, Vidya Balan and Sushant Singh Rajput inspire me

Sneha Ullal: Intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes 2

Sandalwood drugs case: No bail for Ragini, Sanjjanaa

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

In-form Delhi eye hat-trick of wins as they play SRH (IPL...

Sneha Ullal: Intimate scenes get difficult for me sometimes 5

Bangalore score 201/3 versus Mumbai

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks