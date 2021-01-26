Sobhita Dhulipala and the art of ‘wasting’ life

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Cancellation of a recent shoot made actress Sobhita Dhulipala realise what wasting her life could actually mean.
Sobhita is currently on location shoot, and the actress posted a string of pictures from her hotel room on Instagram, where she is seen taking mirror selfies dressed in a bathrobe paired with sunglasses and chunky earrings.
“Night shoot canned so I’m here wasting my life,” she wrote as the caption, although she did not disclose what the shoot was for.
The actress is currently gearing up for the release of “Major”, a film based on late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life.
She will also be seen in “Sitara”, co-starring actor Rajeev Siddhartha, which is the love story of an independent, feisty interior designer and an aspiring chef.
–IANS
