Soha Ali Khan gets back to basics

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan is getting back to routine after Diwali festivities, which includes her regular fitness regime.

The mother of one took to Instagram to share a boomerang of herself getting ready for a workout session.

“Post Diwali workout mode on! #workoutmotivation #backtobasics,” she wrote with the video.

Soha had shared healthy feast ideas for the festival season a while back because she feels it is easy to get carried away during festivals.

“The best way to avoid that is by making sure your spread includes healthy foods like almonds, which are a great snack to munch on anytime of the day and they have health benefits across weight and diabetes management, heart and skin health. And with all the festivities abuzz, it’s important to also keep energy levels up,” she said.

