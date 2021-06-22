Soha Ali Khan gets Covid vaccine

Adv.

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday informed that she has got herself vaccinated against Covid-19.

A day after her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu announced about getting jabbed, Soha posted a clip on Instagram of getting her vaccine shot.

“Got the jab! #covid_19 #vaccine How about you?,” Soha wrote.

Kunal on Monday had written: “Vaccinated and ready to get back on set. #vaccinationdone #staysafe.”

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

On the work front, Kunal was seen in the musical thriller “Malang” and the OTT-release heist comedy “Lootcase”, besides the web series “Abhay 2”. Soha’s last outing, in 2018, was “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3”.

–IANS

dc/vnc