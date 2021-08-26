Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu pen ‘Inni and Bobo’

- Advertisement -

Penguin Random House India announces the acquisition of a series of picture books from actor duo, partners and parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Tentatively titled ‘Inni and Bobo’, the series will consist of three picture books. These picture books will be published under the Puffin imprint and the first book will release in 2022.

Soha debuted as an author in 2017 with ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’, a best-selling memoir published as a collection of essays by Penguin. This is the first time she is writing for young readers. This book also marks Kunal’s debut as an author.

The three picture books will take readers through the adventures of a little girl called Inni who loves all animals, but especially cute little puppies. One day this little girl visits an animal adoption center and wants to take all the puppies home – after all, they’re so cute and adorable! But then she chances upon the scruffy-looking, floppy-eared Bobo. And her heart is set. She has found her new best friend! Told with a lot of heart, The Inni and Bobo Series is not only about a little child finding friendship and the beauty of adopting dogs, but also about empathy and imperative life lessons, and most importantly about opening one’s heart and homes – which is what life is all about.

Talking about the inspiration behind the book, writers Soha and Kunal recount, “One of Inaaya’s favourite things to do is story time – either she’ll bring a book to one of us and ask us to read it to her whilst she looks at the pictures, or then as she says ‘from your mouth’ where she chooses the characters and the setting and we make up the story for her. Often the story is about her and an animal because she loves animals – all animals without discrimination, but perhaps being partial to dogs because of Masti. So, we started telling her stories about a little girl called Inni and her dog. She loved the stories and then asked to see the pictures and that’s when we came up with the idea of writing a series of books about Inni – based on Inaaya – and Bobo.”

Arpita Nath, associate commissioning editor, Penguin Random House India, says, “I am absolutely thrilled that Soha and Kunal’s beautiful picture books have found a home at Puffin. They have penned a truly endearing story that will touch the hearts of all—kids, their guardians, and animal lovers. I hope these gorgeously illustrated picture books find a special place on every young reader’s bookshelf. And we are also so very excited to welcome Kunal to the Penguin Random House family as a new author!”

Sohini Mitra, publisher, children’s division, Penguin Random House India, adds in saying, “Picture books are such a wonderful medium to introduce young readers to the world of stories and storytelling. Kids instantly take to strong characters and great visuals. The Adventures of Bobo and Inni promises to bring all of these together and will particularly resonate with kids who love animal stories or have pets at home. We are delighted that Soha and Kunal chose to publish their maiden children’s book series with us.”