Home Bollywood News

Soha, Kareena remember MAK Pataudi on 9th death anniversary

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) On the ninth death anniversary of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi his daughter, actress Soha Ali Khan, penned an Instagram post.

Sharing a black-and-white photograph of her father, Sara wrote: “1941-2011 . To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, remembered her father-in-law.

Advtg.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories and posted a dashing picture of late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Along with it , she put up a heart emoji.

Pataudi passed away on September 22, 2011 after battling severe lung infection. He was 70.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleShweta Basu Prasad did her make-up for 'Comedy Couple'
Next articleYami Gautam: Ginny Weds Sunny was 'toughest' owing to health reasons

Related Articles

IPL

20Cr tuned in to watch IPL13 opener: Jay Shah

IANS - 0
Dubai, Sep 22 (IANS) The opening match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was watched by 20 crore people, said...
Read more
IPL

Was nice to be under so much pressure in the first game: Rabada

IANS - 0
Dubai, Sep 22 (IANS) South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who produced a sensational performance in the Super Over to help Delhi Capitals defeat Kings...
Read more
IPL

Have learnt a lot from Virat bhaiya: Devdutt Padikkal

IANS - 0
Dubai, Sep 22 (IANS) Left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who played an instrumental role in Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks