Sohum Shah misses on-set madness of ‘Maharani’ shoot

Adv.

Sohum Shah has given impeccable performances one after the other. He is known for choosing roles that are unusual, out of the box and manages to surprise audiences with the finesse with which he plays every character. His performance in the recently released Maharani is being widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

Taking to his social media, reminiscing the shoot days for his recently released series Maharani. The actor writes, “I miss the crew and on-set madness just as much as I miss my moustache. #Maharani #Maharani, now streaming on @sonylivindia. Dekhlo, aur mujhe apne thoughts comments mein batao!”

The actor slipped into the skin of a politician for this role and was nothing but a stellar performer in the series. He transformed physically for this role while also getting hands on with the Bihari dialect, he also grew a thick moustache for this role that he quiet evidently misses the most.

Adv.

After Tumbbad and now Maharani, the actor has Excel Entertainment’s Fallen directed by Reema Kagti on his cards next.