Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Sohum Shah: I could be an outsider and still leave impact

By Glamsham Bureau
Sohum Shah: I could be an outsider and still leave impact
Sohum Shah in 'Ship of Theseus' | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Sohum Shah’s film “Ship Of Theseus” released eight years ago on this day. The producer-actor says the acclaimed film gave him confidence that he could be an outsider and still leave a cultural impact.

The film, which hit screens on July 19 in 2013, featured and was co-produced by Sohum Shah. The film explored questions of identity, justice, beauty, meaning and death through stories of an experimental photographer played by Aida El-Kashef, an ailing monk played by Neeraj Kabi and an enterprising stockbroker played by Sohum.

“Ship Of Theseus is a very important film in my resume, both as a producer and an actor. The unprecedented success and acclaim it received, laid the foundation for Tumbbad. It gave me the confidence that I could be an outsider and still leave a cultural impact,” Sohum said.

Adv.

He added that it was his first attempt at “carving a very specific identity” for himself and “for that it will always be special. Besides, I found life long friends while making it, which counts above all else”.

Sohum was last seen in the web series “Maharani”.

Adv.
Previous articleRahul Bose, Ronit Roy motivate fans to work harder on fitness
Next articleMilind Soman shares ‘crazy rainy monday mood’
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates