Something's cooking on the console for Siddhant Chaturvedi

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played the role of MC Sher in the 2019 Zoya Akhtar film “Gully Boy”, seems to have gone behind the mic — at least that’s what his social media account informs us.

The actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of himself teasing fans of a new song, which he seems to be crooning.

The video is lit up with blue hues of lighting, in which Siddhant is seen sitting down in front of a recording set, with his first single “Dhoop” playing in the background. The actor on the video wrote, “Kuch pak raha hai (something is cooking)”.

In the lockdown of 2020 as well, Siddhant had written and sung his first song, “Dhoop”. The poetry and vocals are by Siddhant Chaturvedi and the music has been composed by Dawgeek.

Abhishek Sharma has edited the video and it has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in the action film “Yudhra” next opposite Malvika Mohanan. He also has Zoya Akhtar’s “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” opposite Ananya Panday in the pipeline.

–IANS

aa/vd

