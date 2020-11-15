Advtg.
Bollywood News

Son on Irrfan: I still feel like you've gone for a long shoot

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood star Irrfan remembers his father and says he still feels like he has gone for a long shoot, showing that the reality is still sinking in.

Babil posted a throwback picture of Irrfan posing with a peacock on Instagram. The actor was all dressed up in a suit and sunglasses. He is seen smiling at the peacock.

For the caption, Babil first wrote poetry in Hindi: “Rooh bankar milunga usko aasmanon mein kahin. Pyaar dharti par farishte se kiya nahi jaata.”

He then added: “I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again.”

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months.

Recently, on the actor’s six-month death anniversary, Babil had shared a throwback picture with Irrfan and had written: “2 man squad.”

–IANS

dc/in

