Sona Mohapatra finds Kangana Ranaut’s recent attacks ‘Worst act of opportunism’

By Glamsham Editorial
Sona Mohapatra
Sona Mohapatra

Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed actress Kangana Ranaut, saying that playing the messiah by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism.

The singer took to Twitter to share her viewpoint on Kangana, who has been in the news over the past weeks for her controversial comments about Bollywood’s alleged drug culture as well as her abrasive attacks on celebrities including Jaya Bachchan and Urmila Matondkar who countered her opinion. Kangana also hit the headlines earlier with her statements related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“The number of misogynistic slurs spilling from her mouth now makes me wonder about the ‘feminist scholars’ who had hated on me in 2017 when I’d called out Kangana. My choice of words I’m not too proud of but nevertheless had smelt the problem a mile away,” Sona tweeted, while sharing a link to an article from 2017 which called out Sona for attacking Kangana.

“Calling others Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star?!? Playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. Doesn’t make you the pillar of virtue, justice or the flag bearer of “Hindu Cultural values”. Highlights the worst side,” she added.

Over the last two day, Kangana has received a lot of flak from netizens and celebrities for calling Urmila a “soft porn star”, and disrespecting veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. –IANS/sug/vnc

News

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Ahana BhattacharyaMumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) A song dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput collages video clips featuring the late actor, to let fans re-live...
Read more
News

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Lizaa Malik has claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Kriti Sanon might have denied dating...
Read more
News

Meetu Singh shares a painting of brother Sushant Singh Rajput

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Meetu Singh, elder sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a painting of her late brother and late mother on social media....
Read more

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song...
SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

