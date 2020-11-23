Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sona Mohapatra opens up on victim blaming

By Glamsham Editorial
Sona Mohapatra opens up on victim blaming 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday shared her experience with victim blaming with followers on social media.

“During my BTech Engg, walking to the microprocessor lab in a loose khadi green kurta with a salwar. Seniors whistling, speculating loudly about my bra size. One ‘well wisher’ walked up and asked why I wasn’t wearing my dupatta ‘properly’, fully covering my b***s,” she tweeted.

Sona in her tweet used the hashtag #INeverAskForIt, a movement that has been launched to protest against victim blaming, especially in the case of sexual assault survivors, who are frequently asked what they wore at the time of a sexual assault.

Advtg.

In a separate tweet, the singer urged everyone to share their ordeal with victim blaming. She tagged Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and a few others in her tweet.

She wrote: “Tweet what you remember wearing when you experienced sexual violence, threat or intimidation. Draw attention to victim blame. #INeverAskForIt.”

Reacting to Sona’s tweet, a section of netizens trolled her saying she wrote such things because she was hungry for publicity. Others could relate with what the singer said and shared their opinions and experiences on the same.

Advtg.

“Being an ex-cetian, I second that. 1st yr and You are supposed to be totally covered up. Seniors ogling at you. Male classmates having endless night discussions on your size and beauty. Some girls enjoyed the attention. Some like me always wondered why? #INeverAskForIt,” commented a user.

“College campuses are abs the worst. They should have an orientation program or better, schools should have sex-ed classes on how to handle puberty and how harrassment is not manliness,” suggested another user.

Reacting to a user who remarked about the singer doing “hot photo shoots showing full cleavage”, Sona replied: “Cus it’s my body, my cleavage Mr. Jay whoever. I do as I please with it.”

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleVishnu Manchu to star in 'D & D', sequel to 'Dhee'
Next articleDwayne Johnson celebrates The Undertaker’s legacy ahead of ‘Survivor Series’ farewell

Related Articles

News

Juhi Chawla distressed about rising plastic pollution

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla has shared her disappointment over the rising plastic pollution owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic."Before anything else...
Read more
News

Sonam Kapoor recalls Bollywood debut with Saawariya 13 years ago

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Monday completed 13 years in Bollywood. Her debut film Saawariya had released on this day...
Read more
News

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is also known for her style statements, says she never intends to dress up...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sona Mohapatra opens up on victim blaming 2

Telangana announces package to help Covid-hit film industry

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday announced a package to help Telugu film industry reeling under the impact of the Covid-19...
Sona Mohapatra opens up on victim blaming 3

Vidya Balan, Mrunal Thakur join Rosanna Arquette in Indian superhero film...

Sona Mohapatra opens up on victim blaming 4

Tiger Shroff's mother teases a special project

Sona Mohapatra opens up on victim blaming 4

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in new post

Sona Mohapatra opens up on victim blaming 6

Want to fulfill my father's dream of making India proud: Siraj

Sona Mohapatra opens up on victim blaming 7

Aus vs Ind: Kohli & Rahane are like chalk and cheese,...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks