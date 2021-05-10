Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Sona Mohapatra says kohl helps her deal with pain around her

Sona Mohapatra on Monday took to social media to talk about the healing power of 'kajal' (kohl)

By Glamsham Bureau
Sona Mohapatra says kohl helps her deal with pain around her
Sona Mohapatra | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday took to social media to talk about the healing power of ‘kajal’ (kohl), which is worn as a part of makeup. Sona revealed that kohl helps her to deal with the pain around her in a special way.

“There was a time when I couldn’t step out without Kajal. All through college & then forever after.. my sisters @madhumitamohapatra @praticheemohapatra called me raccoon eyes cus I rubbed & spread the black in the course of the day. Was happy to be called anything cus deep inside I felt like a devi & smouldered in all my glory,” Son wrote, along with a photograph of her wearing ‘kajal’ that she shared on Instagram.

“I stopped for a few years in between .. why, I don’t really know. Was in sync with my explorations in different aesthetic realms as an artist I think & the way I dress or adorn myself is always linked to that. Have gone back to the smoulder now. Helps me deal with the pain around me in some special way. #kajal #calm #darkisthenightcoldistheground #India #weshallovercome #powerful,” she added.

Adv.
Previous articleVirat's message made me realise I can perform at RCB: Patel
Next articleMunmun Dutta apologises for casteist remark
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates