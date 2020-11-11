Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sonakshi makes a style statement in 'retrospection'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday offered a glimpse of her retro avatar for her fans.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share a photo that she captioned as “#RETROspection”.

Sonakshi wore a peach skirt with a floral printed full sleeve black knot top. She tied her hair with a pink ribbon and wore a ring on her right hand finger to complete the retro look. Her make-up also matched the look.

Sonakshi’s retro look photograph keeps one guessing whether it was a teaser of an upcoming film for or just a photoshoot.

The actress recently shared that she was missing the hustle bustle of work during lockdown. The Dabangg girl had shared a video on Instagram where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done.

Sonakshi will next be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” alongside Ajay Devgn. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

–IANS

abh/vnc

