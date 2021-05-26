Adv.
Sonakshi Sinha’s reaction on social media ban buzz!

Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday reacted to speculations that Instagram and Twitter could be banned

By Glamsham Bureau
Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday reacted to speculations that Instagram and Twitter could be banned, saying the last post one shares has to be a selfie.

In her new Instagram picture, the actress gives a half turn at the camera with her hair stylishly falling on one side of her face. She wears a black vest for a casual impact, and reveals a hint of a smile.

“If it’s gonna be the last post… has to be a selfie,” she wrote.

The deadline passed for big social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and others to enforce measures that the Centre has mandated in new guidelines.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in “Bulbul Tarang”, which will have a digital release. She also has the film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India” lined up where she will be seen alongside actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

Besides this, the actress is gearing up for her web series debut with “Fallen”, where she plays a cop.

