Bollywood News

Sonakshi shares throwback pictures from 'Force 2' days

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a throwback picture from her shooting days for the film Force 2.

Sonakshi posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen dressed in black, standing with her back against a wall.

“From the shoot of #Force2. Clicked but never posted. Until now. Not sure why. #throwbackthursday,” Sonakshi captioned the video.

The 2016 action thriller directed by Abhinay Deo also stars John Abraham and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is a sequel to the 2011 film, Force.

Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

–IANS

dc/vnc

