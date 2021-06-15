Sonakshi Sinha adopts a tree

Adv.

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has adopted a tree. The initiative comes after a large number of trees were uprooted during the Cyclone Tauktae recently. On Tuesday, Sonakshi shared photographs on Instagram where she can be seen watering her adopted plant with her parents Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha.

“Now you can adopt a tree.. or two.. or three!!! Mumbai lost about 2363 trees because of Cyclone Tauktae and about 348 of those were in the K west ward itself… kudos to the Assistant Commissioner MCGM K/West ward Mr. Mote and his team at @my_bmc for starting this amazing initiative where conscious people of the community can replant and adopt trees that were uprooted!” the actress shared in an Instagram post encouraging residents of Mumbai to come forward and adopt trees.

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The upcoming film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.

Adv.

The actress is also gearing up for her digital debut with the forthcoming series “Fallen”, where she plays a cop.

–IANS

abh/vnc