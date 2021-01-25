ADVERTISEMENT
Sonakshi Sinha 'can't wait' to feature in a meme

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) At a time when almost all of Bollywood seems obsessed with circulating US senator Bernie Sanders’ memes, actress Sonakshi Sinha has expressed that she can’t wait to feature in a meme. On Monday, Sonakshi shared a photograph of herself staring at the mirror with her hands covering her cheeks.

Sonakshi asked netizens to create memes of the photo posted on Instagram and informed that the ones she likes would feature on her Instagram story.

“You know i love memes right?? So Bring your meme game on! Share memes using this picture and don’t forget to tag me! My favorite ones will be shared on my story. Get creative, get funny… cant wait #AsliMondayMeme,” wrote the actress.

Sonakshi is currently gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

–IANS

abh/vnc

