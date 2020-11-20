Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha 'felt cute' in her new pic

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a new picture on social media but it is her caption that catches the eye.

In her new Instagram image, Sonakshi looks stunning in an ethnic attire paired with silver jewellery.

“Felt cute. Wont delete later,” Sonakshi wrote as the caption.

Sonakshi recently shared a throwback picture from her shooting days for the film “Force 2”.

The actress will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

–IANS

dc/vnc

