Sonakshi Sinha does Garba for the first time!

This Independence Day weekend, celebrate India in all her glory and revel in patriotism as Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release. Inspired by the story of real heroes, the movie is a timely reminder of the immense bravery shown by not just the armed forces, but also the ordinary women who helped win a war.

Mounted on an epic scale, with a high production value, spectacular action visuals and more, the much-awaited movie is all set to release on 13th August 2021.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing an inspirational character in her upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India who leads 300 women to help build the airstrip again.Her look in the movie has been garnering a lot of appreciation and has excited audiences to see how her character’s journey unfolds in the movie.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen doing the Garba for the very first time in the film in the song ‘Rammo Rammo’. The celebratory song has been sung by Udit Narayan and Neeti Mohan, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

A Select Media Holdings LLP Production. Presented by T series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Bhuj: The Pride of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.