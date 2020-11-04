Sonakshi Sinha: Missed the hustle bustle of shoot

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha says she missed the hustle bustle of shooting during lockdown.

Sonakshi shared a video on Instagram where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done. The “Dabangg” actress did not reveal what she was gearing up to shoot.

“How I missed the hustle bustle of shoot!!! Team: @mohitrai@malvikapanjabi @heemadattani@themadhurinakhale @kadamajay,” Sonakshi captioned the image.

Sonakshi was last seen in “Dabangg 3” starring Salman Khan.

The actress returns on the screen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

