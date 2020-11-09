Sonakshi Sinha shares her ‘vibe’

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture sporting glasses, stating that it was a vibe.

In the Instagram picture, Sonakshi sports oversized glasses, a monochrome blazer paired with a black T-shirt, and minimal makeup. She completes her look by leaving her hair open.

“This was a vibe,” she wrote alongside the image.

Sonakshi recently shared that she was missing the hustle bustle of work during lockdown. She shared a video on Instagram where she is seen getting her hair and make-up done. The actress did not reveal what she was gearing up to shoot.

Sonakshi was last seen in “Dabangg 3” starring Salman Khan. The actress returns on the screen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”. The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

–IANS

