Sonakshi tweaks the meaning of 'WFH'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) The acronym WFH normally means ‘work from home’ but Sonakshi Sinha decided to give it a spin on Wednesday, while appealing to fans to stay indoors amid the Covid pandemic.

Sonakshi posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a crop top and cycling tights, and posing next to a pilates machine.

“When #WFH for you means Workout from home. #gharperaho,” the actress captioned the image.

Sonakshi recently announced her upcoming project “Bulbul Tarang”, which will have an OTT release. She will also be seen in “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, and is gearing up for her web series debut in “Fallen”, which casts her as a cop.

–IANS

dc/vnc

