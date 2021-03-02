Sonal Chauhan urges fans to nurture, protect love

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Sonal Chauhan took to Instagram on Tuesday to post about love and relationships, with a black and white picture of herself.

In the picture, Sonal sits on the bed and facing the camera. She captioned the post saying: “If love hunts you down , finds you , captures you … Will you hold it tight … nurture it? Protect it ? I hope you will… I hope you can.”

Sonal made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the Himesh Reshammiya’s “Aap Kaa Surroor”. She was seen alongside actor Emraan Hashmi in the film “Jannat” as well, and has been part of regional films. She featured in the Telugu films “Pandaga Chesko”, “Sher”, “Dictator” and “Ruler”, and the Tamil film “Inji Iduppazhagi”.

The actress featured in the music video “Fursat hai aaj bhi” alongside singer Arjun Kanungo last year. She was recentlyu seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s “The Power”, which released digitally. The film stars Shruti Haasan and Vidyut Jamwal.

–IANS

anj/vnc