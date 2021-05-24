Adv.
Sonali Bendre suggests fans to indulge in self care

Sonali Bendre advised followers to pick happiness over everything else.

Actress Sonali Bendre uploaded a motivational post on her Instagram account on Monday. The actress advised followers to pick happiness over everything else.

Sonali, who has battled cancer and emerged victorious in the past, often posts on social media on the importance of choosing a healthy and happy life.

Putting up a montage of some of her pictures on Instagram, the actress captioned: “Find what makes you happy, do what keeps you sane.. . Be with the ones you love. Sending you love and light. #onedayatatime.”

The actress also engages her followers in discussions around books every weekend, hence constantly giving updates about her life through social media.

