Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expecting first child flaunts her baby bump in style

Fashionsta Sonam Kapoor has announced her first pregnancy. She took to Instagram to share a few pictures with husband Anand Ahuja.

She took to her official Instagram account on Monday morning to announce the news through a photoshoot with Ahuja and an adorable note that she penned for her unborn child.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018, after dating for almost 3 years. They first met in London in the year 2015, when Sonam was promoting her movie.