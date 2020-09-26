Sonam Kapoor gives 'DIY' make-up tutorial

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has given her fans a sneak-peek into how she puts on make-up.

Sonam, regarded as a style icon by her fans, has given a step-by-step guide on Instagram of how she does make-up. She captioned the time-lapse video: “DIY (with lipstick emoji).”

The actress, who has lately been posting a lot about the books on Instagram, was last seen in “The Zoya Factor”, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc