Advtg.
Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression

By Glamsham Editorial
Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is also known for her style statements, says she never intends to dress up for others because her style statement is all about her individuality and self-expression.

“I realised I don’t care and just did what I wanted to do, because of my upbringing. I did what I felt like doing. I think that’s what girls and boys should be able to do. Nobody should be giving you permission. My style statement, if there is one, of me being a complete individual. I like being myself and expressing myself. I don’t believe in dressing for others or dressing for someone’s opinion, it’s just for myself, my individuality, my self-expression,” she claimed.

The actress has played a girl next door in films such as “Saawariya”, “Delhi-6”, “Raanjhanaa”, and “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, and she is also known for her sense of high fashion in her public appearance.

Advtg.

The actress shared how clothes and jewellery she received in legacy hold sentimental value.

“My Nani left me her wedding jewellery. They are simple, old, small and beautiful. She left me pearls as well that I wore at my wedding. It was a necklace. I also wore a necklace that my father gifted my mother on her 50th birthday. It is one of my most prized possessions as my father gave it to my mother and she gave it to me,” she said.

–IANS

Advtg.

aru/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleHow Anthony Hopkins, wife Stella stayed busy during Covid lockdown
Next articleShilpa Shetty: Don’t allow your age to determine what you can and can’t do

Related Articles

News

'Mirzapur 2' song 'Munna rap' was almost cancelled

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Singer-composer Anand Bhaskar is currently being lauded for his song Munna rap in Mirzapur 2 but there was a time...
Read more
News

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein turns 19: Dia Mirza recalls 'beautiful journey of love'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released 19 years ago on this day and lead actress of the film, Dia Mirza,...
Read more
News

Desi show and film units go international to shoot amid pandemic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY NATALIA NINGTHOUJAMNew Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The first two quarters of the year saw many Indians, including Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and Bollywood...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression 2

Kings XI, Chargers XI win in Andhra T20 cricket

IANS - 0
Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 3 (IANS) Naren Reddy's three wickets for 16 and Ashish's three for 14 helped Kings XI beat Champions XI by...
Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression 3

Mandira Bedi strikes a pose with her 'Lockstar'

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression 4

Shilpa Shetty: Don’t allow your age to determine what you can...

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression 5

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression 6

How Anthony Hopkins, wife Stella stayed busy during Covid lockdown

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression 7

Namrata Shirodkar's picture perfect post says marriages are made in heaven

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks