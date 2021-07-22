Sonam Kapoor puts a full stop to pregnancy rumours

Adv.

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has put an end to rumours about her being pregnant, with a post on social media.

Sonam posted a clip on Instagram story where she talked about her first day of getting her periods. In the clip, the actress is seen sipping on ginger tea and holding a hot water bottle.

“Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period,” she wrote as caption on the post that she shared on Wednesday.

Adv.

Rumours about Sonam’s pregnancy started as soon as she arrived in India from London.

The actress will soon be seen in the film “Blind”.