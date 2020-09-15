Home Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor trolled for tweeting she wants to be Jaya Bachchan when she grows up

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is being trolled all of Tuesday for saying she wants to be like Jaya Bachchan when she grows up.

Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan in her speech at the Rajya Sabha has alleged that a continuous attempt is being made to defame the film industry.

Extending support to her, Sonam Kapoor tweeted from her verified account: “I want to be her when I grow up..”

Advtg.

Netizens immediately replied to her tweet, questioning the 35-year-old actress what does she mean by “growing up” at 35.

“Aur kitna grow ?? U already became an aunty. Do u think urself to be sweet 16 ?? And yes, say directly that u too wanna support consumption of drugs & save criminals like Jaya ! #WeStayUnited4SSR,” tweeted a user.

“kaun se class mein padhti hain aap (in which class do you study)?” asked another user.

Advtg.

“Roses Are Red

Violets Are Blue

Sonam Kapoor at 35 is Still Not Grown Up

Advtg.

Lets Laugh Me & You #SonamKapoor,” shared another user.

“Chachi, you are already 35 now. So when you will grow up?” asked another user.

“Sonam Kapoor still thinks of growing up? Acted in movies, modeled, gossiped on Karan Johar shows, got an award, and later got married. When will she grow up? God! ” exclaimed another user.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article‘Matto Ki Saikal’ to be premiered at Busan film fest
Next articleKangana gets support from Sapna Bhavnani over questioning Mumbai Police

Related Articles

News

Priyanka Chopra: So grateful you were born

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a mushy birthday message for her husband, pop singer Nick Jonas, who turned 28 on Wednesday. She...
Read more
News

Ranvir Shorey: If you don’t like someone whistle blowing, use freedom of enabling

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Ranvir Shorey feels the ones who are coming out to defend the muck in Bollywood are the gatekeepers of the industry.
Read more
News

B-Town backs Jaya Bachchan after her Parliament speech alleging B'wood being defamed

Glamsham Editorial - 0
While a section of netizens are trolling veteran actress Jaya Bachchan for her Rajya Sabha speech alleging that a continuous attempt to...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks