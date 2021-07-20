Sonam Kapoor unveils cover of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s autobiography

Adv.

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja unveiled the cover of filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s autobiography “The Stranger In The Mirror” on Tuesday.

The actress, who has worked with Mehra in the films “Delhi-6” and “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, uploaded a picture showing her holding the book along with an image from the set of “Delhi-6”.

She captioned: “#Firstlook Mehra is a great mentor for any actor in the industry. To see his zeal and vision translate onto the screen is truly magical! He’s now sharing his vision and journey with everyone through #TheStrangerInTheMirror. Here’s the first look of @rakeyshommehra’s autobiography. Releasing on 27th July, 2021.”

The autobiography’s foreword has been given by AR Rahman with whom the director has collaborated in films “Rang De Basnati” and “Delhi-6”.

The afterword of the book has been written by Aamir Khan with whom Mehra worked in the film “Rang De Basanti”.

The book has been co-authored by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and features first person accounts of renowned names such as Waheeda Rahman, AR Rahman, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R. Madhavan, Divya Dutta and Prahlad Kakar.