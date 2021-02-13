ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor wraps up 'Blind'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Glasgow, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has wrapped up shooting of the upcoming thriller, Blind. She shared the update on Saturday on Instagram.

“It’s a Film Wrap for #BLIND ! See you at the Movies! @shomemak @gairiksarkar @avishek_g #sujoyghosh,” she wrote alongside a boomerang.

The boomerang featured her with her team including the film’s young director Shome Makhija. In the video, Sonam jumps with joy, clapperboard of the film in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonam will be seen in the role of a blind person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that released in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aru-sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAmitabh Bachchan relishes nimbu paani on MayDay set
Next articleManoj Bajpayee is hiding countless secrets
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sonam Kapoor's throwback is all-things-love!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 2 ( IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a romantic throwback picture on her Instagram page on Tuesday. The nostalgic is from...
Read more
News

Sonam Kapoor's 'sorry' to Rihanna and the need to maintain safe distance

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave a quirky twist to singer and global superstar Rihanna's popular song Umbrella,...
Read more
News

Sonam Kapoor trains to go ‘Blind’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is going all out for her role of a blind person in the upcoming thriller, Blind. Apart from learning the nuances...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021