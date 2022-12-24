scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor’s adorable birthday wish for her dad Anil Kapoor on his 66th birthday

Anil Kapoor turns a year older today. While the actor is aging like fine wine, his presence on-screen also keeps getting better with each film.

By Pooja Tiwari
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turns a year older today. While the actor is aging like fine wine, his presence on-screen also keeps getting better with each film.

He’s known for his performances in movies like Meri Jung, Karma, Janbaaz, Aap Ke Saath, Mr. India, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Awaargi, and Benaam Badsha, among others.

On the other hand, Sonam wished Anil on his birthday with some pictures.

Not to mention, she shared an unseen picture of Anil holding Sonam’s son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, and his happiness in this picture is hard to miss. Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you.

You’re the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you Daddy @anilskapoor #blessedwiththebest #girldad #24122022 #christmaseve 24 Dec 2022″.

